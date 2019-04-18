Sami Khedira: Juventus midfielder to have knee surgery

Khedira has won three Serie A titles since joining Juventus from Real Madrid in 2015

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is to have knee surgery after "four months of continuous pain".

The German World Cup winner, 32, has played just 17 games this season and was an unused substitute as Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax on Tuesday.

He will miss Juventus' last six Serie A games of the season as they close in on an eighth straight league title.

Khedira said his "complete focus" was to return for the start of next season.

"After four months of continuous pain in my knee - some days worse than others - I have decided to undergo surgery, letting it fix and heal fully," the former Real Madrid player tweeted.