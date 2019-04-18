Premier Division: Devine bullish as Derry face pacesetting Rovers

Derry were defeated 2-0 by Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in February

Airtricity Premier Division - Derry City v Shamrock Rovers Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday, 19 April Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Candystripes boss Declan Devine is upbeat for the top-two showdown against Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell.

Derry are high in confidence after a run of five straight wins and they sit eight points behind the Dubliners.

"It's a brilliant run although we're going up against the best team in the country at this time," said Devine.

"If we are capable of performing to our level we can get something out of the game."

City midfielder Jamie McDonagh is suspended for the match while defender Conor McDermott returns to the squad.

"Rovers have got talented players who can hurt you and they are playing a very vibrant and expansive style of football," added Devine.

Jamie McDonagh will miss the Brandywell game as City go a for six wins in a row

"But we go in the same manner - we train well, we're tight as a group and we're very respectful of what the players are giving to the club.

"We'll have a big crowd there and Rovers will bring a big following. It's great, it's exciting and our players are excited to be involved in big games.

"We want to cut the gap down to five points but we just want to perform and if we do that the result takes care of itself.

"Ultimately we have to make sure we are ready, understanding their strengths and weaknesses."