Derek McInnes: Aberdeen boss says stopping sectarian abuse not 'hopeless cause'

Stopping sectarian abuse in Scottish football is "not a hopeless cause", says Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

McInnes was sent to the stand during Sunday's 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat for gesturing to Celtic fans after being targeted.

Celtic condemned the abuse and said their supporters were also victims of "offensive chanting".

"I think we can put structures and rules in place and be more forceful with repeat offenders," McInnes said.

"I don't think anyone should have to put up with it. I've now got involved in it. If I don't react, it probably doesn't even get mentioned. That's the truth of the matter.

"We need leadership to deal with this, from the people who can effect the change and implement the sanctions and punishment that need to be given out."