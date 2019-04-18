Hiram Boateng: Exeter City may struggle to keep midfielder without promotion

Boateng chested down a high ball before volleying it into from 20 yards against Port Vale last week

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says the club may struggle to keep Hiram Boateng if they fail to win promotion from League Two.

The 23-year-old scored a spectacular goal against Port Vale last week.

It was his first since an equally impressive goal in last season's play-off semi-final second-leg win.

"He's a player with severe quality and they generally move on from clubs like Exeter if we remain in the lower leagues," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"That's part and parcel of being a football manager at this football club, and we'll feel we've played a part in his development.

"It's not to say he'll definitely move on, all options are still open, but he's got to be concentrating on the next four and possibly seven games."

Boateng impressed at the start of the season, helping Exeter to the top of League Two, but a hip injury in mid-October saw the former Crystal Palace player miss four months of the season.

And while Taylor is impressed by the impact he is having on his team-mates, he wants Boateng to get more goals having scored just three times since joining in August 2017.

"I've had the conversations with him because if he starts scoring tap ins it's an extra strength for him," he added.

"He scores the most difficult goals, his goal record needs to improve and he'll admit that, he needs to add goals and end product to his game.

"But he has got the quality that everyone saw last weekend, it was fantastic goal at an important time, but I need that more often and I need the simple goals and the simple options as well."