Hamilton Accies: Markus Fjortoft, son of Jan Age, to sign in summer

Markus Fjortoft was with the Duke University team in the United States

Markus Fjortoft, son of former Norway striker Jan Age, is to join Hamilton Academical next season.

The 26-year-old defender, currently with Southern United in New Zealand, has agreed a one-year contract.

Jan Age Fjortoft won 71 caps but helped Swindon Town to the League Cup semi-finals and Middlesbrough to promotion to England's top flight.

"His dad is obviously a well-known Norwegian player who played in England," Rice said.

"We had him over for two weeks, looked at him in training, he impressed me and he'll come back next season."

Fjortoft senior went on to play for Sheffield United before returning to the Premier League with Barnsley and also had a stint in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Son Markus began his career with Baerum in his homeland before switching to the Blue Devils university team in the United States and Seattle Sounders.

He has played 14 times this season for the side sitting fifth of 10 teams in the New Zealand Premiership.

"I got a tip-off from a friend of mine," Rice said when asked about the connection. "I am delighted to get him."

Meanwhile, Rice is confident Hamilton will survive another battle to retain their Scottish Premiership status.

Accies sit 10th, four points above second-bottom St Mirren and seven clear of Dundee, as they head into Saturday's Lanarkshire derby against Motherwell.

"Hamilton is legendary for being in a dogfight," he said. "It something they have always thrived on.

"I keep saying to the players, it is not just about you, your families and your mates, it is about this town.

"It is my responsibility, first and foremost, to make sure that this town has got a Premiership club and I believe I have enough in the dressing-room to see us though."