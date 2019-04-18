Joey Barton: Fleetwood Town manager 'emphatically denies' Barnsley allegations

From the section

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton says he "emphatically denies" allegations he assaulted Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel.

Police are investigating an alleged altercation after Barnsley's 4-2 League One win at Oakwell on Saturday.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault. He has been released on bail.

Barnsley complained to the Football Association and English Football League about the incident in the tunnel.

More to follow.