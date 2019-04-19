Women's Super League: Arsenal & Man City battle for title

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal Women seal Champions League spot with Birmingham win

Two teams are left in the title race, one point separates them, and they will play each other in the final game of the season.

Title run-ins don't come much better than this.

The Women's Super League could provide brilliant drama as two-time winners Arsenal battle it out with 2016 champions Manchester City.

Here's all you need to know about how the season could unfold...

The permutations

Arsenal have three games left to play, and Manchester City two

Arsenal are the most successful club in the women's game in England but have failed to win the title since 2012.

They are one point clear of City with a game in hand and, if they beat struggling Everton on Sunday (12:30 BST) and Brighton the following week, they will secure the trophy before their final game at home against City.

However, if Arsenal drop points in both those games and Man City beat relegated Yeovil in their next match on 28 April, then it all comes down to the final day at Boreham Wood on 11 May.

Manchester City already have silverware after beating Arsenal on penalties to win the Continental Cup in February.

City will also play in the FA Cup final against West Ham on 4 May.

The race for the golden boot

Arsenal and Man City players are also vying to finish as top scorers in the league.

Vivianne Miedema has starred for the Gunners this season and currently tops the list with 20 goals, plus nine assists.

But City forward Nikita Parris has 18, and became the WSL's all-time top scorer in November with her 37th goal - at the age of 24.

Netherlands international Miedema and England's Parris are expected to play at this summer's World Cup in France.

Coming up and going down...

There was only one relegation place this season in WSL and Yeovil's demise has been confirmed.

Manchester United were promoted to the top flight on Wednesday and need only one more win to go up as champions.

Tottenham currently occupy the other promotion place, and are four points ahead of Charlton and Durham with three games to play.

Promotion will be subject to the clubs meeting the Football Association's criteria for a place in the top tier.