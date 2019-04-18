Steven Reid: West Brom appoint former player to assist coach Jimmy Shan

Steven Reid joined West Brom as a player in 2010 from Blackburn Rovers

Steven Reid has returned to Championship side West Brom to assist caretaker head coach Jimmy Shan for the rest of the season.

The 38-year-old former full-back spent four years with the Baggies from 2010 to 2014, making 89 appearances.

Shan said: "He's got some fantastic coaching experience with some high-calibre managers and recent experience of going to the play-offs with Reading.

"He's an outstanding individual with great integrity."

Reid, who played 23 times for the Republic of Ireland, has had coaching spells under Steve Clarke at Reading and Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.

His club career took him to Millwall, Blackburn and Burnley as well as West Brom.

West Brom are currently fourth in the Championship and look set for a place in the play-offs.

The Baggies are nine points clear of seventh-placed Middlesbrough with four games remaining.