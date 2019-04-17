Tottenham beat Man City in Champions League: Spurs players are heroes - Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino celebrated with his players and the Tottenham fans after the full-time whistle at Etihad Stadium

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino hailed his players as "heroes" after they sealed a stunning 4-4 away-goals win at Manchester City to reach the last four of the Champions League.

In a remarkable game at Etihad Stadium, Spurs lost 4-3 on the night but went through having won the first leg 1-0.

"I am so happy, so proud," Pochettino, whose side meets Ajax in the semi-finals, told BT Sport.

"My players are heroes. I am so happy for them, so happy for the fans.

"With all the circumstances, to be in the semi-finals of the Champions League, they deserve a lot of praise."

City were leading 4-2 and heading through with just over 15 minutes to play before Fernando Llorente scored to hand Spurs the away-goals advantage.

The ball appeared to make contact with the Spaniard's elbow before coming off his hip and beyond Ederson, but the goal stood after a VAR review by referee Cuneyt Cakir.

Then in injury time, Raheem Sterling appeared to claim the winner as the Etihad erupted in celebration, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR after Sergio Aguero was adjudged to be offside in the build-up.

Pochettino said he went through a mix of emotions during the final moments as four words flashed up on the big screen - "No goal, VAR, offiside" - confirmed that Sterling's goal had been over-turned.

"In a moment many things happened in your head and the disappointment was massive, but they changed the decision," the Argentinean said.

"That is why we love football. Today we showed great character and great personality it was an unbelievable game."

Despite having previously been a critic of VAR, the Spurs boss said you have to "trust" that decisions will balance themselves out.

"You have to trust the VAR when it is against or for you," said Pochettino. "The decision to include VAR in football is going to change the game."

'It was madness'

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, who gave the visitors a surprise early lead with two goals in three minutes after Sterling's opener, said it was an unforgettable game.

However, the South Korean will miss the first leg of the semi-final after picking up a yellow card in Manchester.

"I have never seen something like this," said Son. "It was tough and crazy but we are very proud of our team-mates. It was madness."

Midfielder Christian Eriksen felt he "must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet" after Sterling's late goal was ruled out after the Dane's misplaced pass gave possession away.

"I thought it was over," said Eriksen. "Thank god the ref gave offside."