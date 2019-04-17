Rudiger has made 43 appearance for Chelsea this season, scoring once

Chelsea v Slavia Prague Venue: Stamford Bridge Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is set to miss the Europa League quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague with a minor knee injury picked up in Sunday's defeat by Liverpool.

Gary Cahill, whose last appearance was in November's win over PAOK Salonika, could be on the bench in his absence.

Midfielder Ethan Ampadu and defender Marcos Alonso are both doubts.

Olivier Giroud could start up front, as he did in Chelsea's 1-0 first-leg victory in Prague.

David Luiz is likely to be partnered by Andreas Christensen in the centre of defence.

Should they progress Chelsea will face either Benfica or Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals. The Portuguese side lead 4-2 after their home leg.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 14 games in the Europa League. Of the 10 European quarter-finals they have contested since 2003-04 they have progressed from all except a Champions League defeat by Manchester United in 2011.

MATCH FACTS