Cardiff or Brighton? Who will be relegated from the Premier League

Cardiff City completed a double over Brighton & Hove Albion with their 2-0 win on Tuesday

Cardiff City have four games to save themselves from relegation after one season in the Premier League.

Their chances improved when they beat closest rivals Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 away, a result which leaves the Bluebirds just two points behind the Seagulls and safety.

Manager Neil Warnock says his team are "alive and kicking" while Brighton boss Chris Hughton admits his side have a fight on their hands - even with a two point advantage and a game in hand over Cardiff.

With Fulham and Huddersfield already down, the battle to avoid the final relegation spot is between Cardiff and Brighton.

Can the Bluebirds survive against the odds, or can the Seagulls hang on to 17th place? Let's have a look.

How they stand

Bottom three to be relegated

Remaining Fixtures

Brighton Cardiff 20 April: Wolves (away) 21 April: Liverpool (home) 23 April: Tottenham (away) 27 April: Newcastle (home) 27 April: Fulham (away) 4 May: Arsenal (away) 4 May: Crystal Palace (home) 12 May: Man City (home) 12 May: Man Utd (away)

Pundits' view

Nathan Blake (ex Cardiff City and Wales): "I would say there's definitely two wins in there for Cardiff. With confidence the way it is they can go to Fulham and win there and then Palace at home will be a huge game, I think they are more than a match for Palace. I think there's six points there, but I honestly think they only need another win and maybe a draw.

"I think Brighton was a huge result, it was such a defining game. Cardiff can go into the Liverpool game without any pressure. If they can keep it to a goal or stay at nil-nil for as long as possible anything can happen and then they go to Fulham.

Danny Gabbidon (ex-Cardiff City and Wales): "Realistically they can give Liverpool a good game but you feel Liverpool will probably win that.

"Fulham away, Palace at home - two winnable games for me. Fulham are already down, Palace are near enough safe, so you think six points from those two games and probably six from the four games. You look at Brighton's games and I can only see maybe one win in there against Newcastle at home. But if they are going to perform the way they did against Cardiff, I can see them not even picking up another point."

The players' views

Solly March and Sean Morrison

Sean Morrison (Cardiff City captain): "We've given ourselves a chance and that was what it was about. We've still got four very tough games to come, we're still third bottom, but we've given ourselves a chance.

"We've got Liverpool on Sunday which is going to be an extremely tough game and the two games after that - that's the games were looking at getting something out of.

"We're two points behind Brighton and they've got some tough games coming up as have we, so if we can put in the kind of performance we did tonight then we'll give ourselves a little bit of a chance.

"We're not going to be giving up until that final whistle on that last day against at Man Utd away. Come United away hopefully we've done enough to stay up and win the title next year!"

Solly March (Brighton winger)

"Hopefully we go back to basics and be solid and hopefully after that the results will come.

"The gap is getting smaller and that does build pressure and obviously we have to deal with that.

"We have to look back at what we've done well and when we were solid. I think there's a good game on Saturday (away against Wolves) and I think we can win against Newcastle at home and then there's other games we can pick up points."