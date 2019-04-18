Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 19 April

Championship Conference

Newtown v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: The sides drew 2-2 when they met in the phase two reverse fixture at Maes Tegid in February and they go into Good Fridayy's game on losing runs - Newtown have lost their last three games while Bala have lost their last four games.

Saturday, 20 April

Championship Conference

Connah's Quay Nomads v Barry Town; 14:30 BST: Nomads have all but guaranteed second spot but a point against third placed Barry will confirm Andy Morrison's side as runners-up. Barry are unbeaten against Nomads this season having won at Jenner Park during phase one with the two subsequent games ending all square.

The New Saints v Caernarfon Town; 19:30 BST: Saints will be presented with the Welsh Premier League trophy following Saturday's game after securing the title for an eight consecutive season with victory at Barry Town last Saturday. They will be looking to avenge a 1-0 defeat they suffered at home to Caernarfon in phase one.

Play Off Conference

Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 BST: A crucial game in the race for the the seventh spot and a place in the Europa League play-offs. Cardiff Met are currently seventh, a point ahead of Aberystwyth, who won the phase two reverse fixture in February.

Cefn Druids v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 BST: Both sides are guaranteed Welsh Premier League football next season - Druids won 4-0 when they met during phase one at The Rock earlier in the season, while Huw Griffiths's side won 1-0 at Richmond Park in the phase two reverse fixture.

Llanelli Town v Llandudno; 14:30 BST: The already relegated teams meet at Stebonheath Park - Llanelli, who have lost thier last seven games, won the two phase one meetings while Llandudno won 4-2 at Maesdu Park earlier in phase two and will be hoping to end a run of three consecutive defeats.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 20 April

Merthyr Town v Farnborough; 15:00 BST

Monday, 22 April

Taunton Town v Merthyr Town; 15:00 BST

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 20 April

Colwyn Bay v Radcliffe Borough; 15:00 BST

Monday, 22 April

Market Drayton Town v Colwyn Bay; 15:00 BST

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 21 April

Llandudno Ladies v Cardiff Met Women; 14:00 BST

Port Talbot Town Ladies v Abergavenny Women; 14:00 BST

Rhyl Ladies v Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies; 14:00 BST

Swansea City Ladies v Cyncoed Ladies; 14:00 BST