Neil Warnock: Manager hails Cardiff City's 'guts and determination'

Neil Warnock, Cardiff City's manager, praised his side's "guts" after they beat relegation rivals Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Goals by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Sean Morrison Cardiff's secured a third away victory of the season.

The Bluebirds are now within two points of Brighton and Premier League safety with four games remaining.

"A lot of people might have thought we were already relegated but it wasn't to be like that," Warnock said.

"We're alive and kicking. We've got a lot of guts and determination.

"We just have to keep on going. We deserve to be on a few more points and I think we can get a few more this season."

Cardiff host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday before travelling to already relegated Fulham on Saturday, 27 April.

They face Crystal Palace in their final home game of the season on 4 May before they end their season a week later at Manchester United.

Sean Morrison scored his first goal of the season to seal Cardiff's win at Brighton

Warnock paid tribute to his players' resilience after a run of three successive defeats which had left them in the relegation zone.

"None of the players have been down. I didn't sense any pressure we just wanted to impress the fans," Warnock added.

"We've been kicked in the teeth so many times since Christmas and we keep bouncing back.

"We've had a lot of disappointing performances this season but you're bound to have that coming up on the wage structure that we've got.

"But the lads have given me everything, even the games when we've been disappointing and if you give everything you can't ask any more.

"I've never worked as hard and I've never had so many disappointments in the game but I've never been as proud.

"I've had every emotion this year."

Midfielder Harry Arter is set to miss Sunday's game against Liverpool after suffering a calf injury against Brighton.