Manchester United v Manchester City

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned under-performing players they will not be involved next season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will make changes in defence after Phil Jones was forced off through injury in the loss at Everton.

Ander Herrera is expected to be available after four weeks out with a thigh injury, while Luke Shaw returns from suspension.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will miss the derby after sustaining a muscular problem last weekend.

Claudio Bravo is the only other absentee through injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Pep Guardiola's side will go to Old Trafford and win

Their second half against Spurs on Saturday was the worst I've seen them play all season but in many ways it was a positive performance from them because it showed they are capable of getting over the line to get the three points.

Prediction: 0-2

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on whether he is the right man to take the club forward: "I would like to say yes but it is not down to me to say that.

"Of course, I am confident in my team and myself.

"I am ready to take this challenge on. I know it is a big challenge. That is why I came. I don't like losing but it is a great challenge.

"But when you have bad results you have to be confident enough to say this is the way we are going to do it."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "We have to win four games to retain our title.

"It is not an easy place to go but it is a nice place to go. We know exactly what we have to do.

"It is a derby and all the times we play against United they are special games and players do their best."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won five of their last seven Premier League fixtures at Old Trafford (D1, L1), having triumphed in only one of the first 14 visits.

A seventh away win for City would be a new Premier League record for overall wins at Old Trafford by a visiting club. They are currently tied with Chelsea on six victories.

Manchester United

United have lost six of their last eight games in all competitions for the first time since 1989.

They have conceded 48 goals this season - their most in a league campaign since letting in 63 in 1978-79.

The Red Devils have gone 11 consecutive matches without a clean sheet in all competitions for the first time since 1998.

David de Gea has conceded eight goals from outside the box in the Premier League this season; the only campaign in which he's conceded more from long range was 2013-14.

United have run less than their opponents in 15 out of 17 Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They could fail to score in three consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since October 2015 under Louis van Gaal.

The Red Devils have lost only one of their 13 Premier League home fixtures versus the reigning champions (W9, D3), a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City on 8 April 2013.

Paul Pogba was directly involved in 16 goals in his first 14 appearances in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjær (scoring nine goals and assisting seven), but he's scored just two penalties and registered no assists in nine matches since.

Manchester City