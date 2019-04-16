Robert Snodgrass: West Ham midfielder given one-match ban

Robert Snodgrass
Robert Snodgrass joined West Ham on 27 January 2017 on an initial three-and-a-half year dear

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass has been given a one-match ban after he was found guilty of misconduct towards UK anti-doping officials.

The incident took place at the Hammers' training ground on 6 February.

The 31-year-old Scotland international was alleged to have used "abusive and/or insulting" language towards anti-doping officials.

BBC Sport understands Snodgrass was not scheduled to be tested, nor did he refuse to take a test.

Snodgrass, who has also been fined £30,000, was charged on 4 March.

The ban is not currently active while Snodgrass considers his right of appeal.

Snodgrass has made 30 Premier League appearances for West Ham this season, scoring two goals.

