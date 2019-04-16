Will Hughes: Wales not considering call-up for Watford midfielder

Will Hughes (right) tackles Wales' Aaron Ramsey during Watford's loss to Arsenal on Monday

Wales are not considering a call-up for Will Hughes despite the Watford midfielder suggesting he qualifies to play for the country.

In an interview with The Times, Hughes said: "I could play for Wales, my grandparents are part-Welsh."

But Wales' coaching staff looked into the 23-year-old's lineage four years ago and discovered it was his great-grandparents who were Welsh.

As a result, Hughes would not qualify to play for Wales.

According to Fifa eligibility rules, players must be born "on the territory of the relevant association" or have a parent or grandparent born there in order to qualify.

Hughes has shone for Watford this season, helping the Hornets reach the FA Cup final.

The creative midfielder has been at Vicarage Road since a 2017 move worth around £8m from Derby, where his impressive displays as a teenager helped him win 22 caps for England's Under-21s.

Born in Surrey but raised in Derby, Hughes said in his Times interview that he still dreams of playing for England's senior side and described himself as a "massively patriotic" Englishman.

His comments about Wales raised the prospect of a switch at senior international level but the Football Association of Wales is not exploring that possibility following its previous enquiries.