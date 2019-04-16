West Bromwich Albion: Jimmy Shan to stay in charge for rest of season

Jimmy Shan worked for Birmingham City before joining Albion as academy coach in 2006

West Bromwich Albion first-team coach Jimmy Shan is to remain in charge of the promotion-chasing Championship club for the rest of the season.

Shan, 43, took over in a caretaker capacity after Darren Moore was sacked as head coach on 9 March.

After starting with three wins, Albion then lost twice prior to Saturday's 4-1 home victory over Alex Neil's Preston.

"He has fully earned this opportunity to take us to the end of the season," said technical director Luke Dowling.

"He has earned the support and confidence of the players who have bought into the structural and organisational changes Jimmy has introduced."

It was thought Shan might be taking care on his last game on Saturday after Preston boss Neil was strongly linked with the job.

But, in the wake of Neil signing a new contract at Deepdale, Albion have now given Shan their full support, while also promising to enlist someone with "experience" to help him.

"He has the backing of everyone to push on now and take us forward with momentum," Dowling added.

"Of course he recognises, as do we, that there is space for some more experience to join the coaching group and we expect to be able to clarify this element over the coming days.

"But Jimmy has impressed everyone with the way he has tackled the challenge.

"He is confident in his abilities, just as we have confidence in him, and he has convinced us all that our best prospects for promotion lie with him overseeing the first team."

Albion are fourth in the table, and only need to win two of their four remaining games to be guaranteed a play-off place.

Shan said: "I'm happy that we can now move forward with clear planning and direction for the remainder of the season.

"From a personal point of view there is huge, huge pride to be given the responsibility. It is a chance to see the journey through that began at the end of last season.

"I've heard it said that with two or three extra games we may have stayed up last season.

"My aim is to make sure we get those extra games at the end of this season and complete our road back to the Premier League."

Apart from Neil, the Baggies were also linked with former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic, who worked with Dowling at Watford, and former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner.