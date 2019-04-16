Joey Barton: Barnsley lodge complaint to EFL and FA over Daniel Stendel incident

Barnsley have complained to the English Football League and Football Association following an alleged incident involving manager Daniel Stendel and Fleetwood boss Joey Barton.

The League One club also said they are working with South Yorkshire Police and assisting with all enquiries.

Barton "physically assaulted" Stendel in the tunnel after Saturday's defeat at Oakwell, according to Barnsley player Cauley Woodrow on Twitter.

Woodrow later deleted the tweet.

On Monday, South Yorkshire Police said they were continuing to investigate reports of an assault at Barnsley Football Club.

"No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries remain ongoing," a statement added.

Fleetwood said they had "been made aware of an alleged incident" and were "currently establishing the facts".

BBC Radio Sheffield reported on Sunday that German Stendel was "OK", but had "suffered facial injuries".

More to follow.