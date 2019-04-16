Irish Cup final: Ballinamallard to appeal Josh McIlwaine's three match ban

McIlwaine was shown a straight red against Carrick on Saturday

Ballinamallard United are still hopeful that Josh McIlwaine will feature in the Irish Cup final as the County Fermanagh side prepare to appeal the striker's three match ban.

McIlwaine was sent off on Saturday after an off-the-ball incident with Carrick Rangers' Caolan Loughran.

The Mallards are hoping to have the punishment reduced to a two game suspension.

Harry McConkey's side will face Crusaders in the final on 4 May.

The appeal will be submitted on Tuesday afternoon and, if successful, McIlwaine would likely miss Ballinamallard's final Championship fixture against Portadown and league champions Larne.