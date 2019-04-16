Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock Aberdeen, Motherwell, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has told chairman Dave King to back his claim the club are "within tangible reach of becoming the dominant force in Scotland again" by funding the quality signings needed to catch Celtic. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has urged striker Leigh Griffiths, who hasn't played since December due to personal issues, to target a comeback in the Scottish Cup Final. (Sun)

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd wants SFA bosses to "justify their wages" and deal with the resurgence of sectarian abuse in Scottish football. (Herald)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis doubts the SFA will take any action over the sectarian abuse directed at manager Derek McInnes by Celtic fans in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Scotsman)

Celtic have condemned their fans for bigoted chants at Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes during Sunday's semi-final - but demanded the SFA come down hard on abuse aimed at their supporters as well. (Herald)

SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte can't look to take any action over the Derek McInnes flashpoint at Hampden as no rules have been broken. (Sun)

Ryan Christie has posted an image on social media, taken shortly after his sickening clash of heads with Aberdeen's Dom Ball on Sunday, which shows the Celtic star's badly bruised and swollen eye. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson "can't defend" nephew Lewis Ferguson for the two-footed lunge which earned the Aberdeen midfielder a red card in the the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic. (Sun)

Motherwell defender Tom Aldred could be set for a move to India, with Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters both keen on the defender whose loan deal from Bury expires at the end of the season. (Sun)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has resigned himself to losing skipper Joe Shaughnessy at the end of the season and says the only Scottish clubs who could match his wage demands are the Old Firm and Aberdeen. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

The president of Scotland's leading "gay and inclusive rugby club" Caledonian Thebans has praised Grand Slam hero Scott Hastings for his intervention in the Israel Folau homophobia row. (Scotsman)