Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham's Hugo Lloris missed Saturday's defeat at Manchester City with a muscle injury

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris is expected to return against Brighton, having missed Saturday's defeat at Manchester City with a muscle injury.

But top scorer Harry Kane remains absent with an ankle problem.

Brighton midfielder Davy Propper will be assessed after suffering a hamstring issue at Wolves on Saturday.

Bruno was also withdrawn on Saturday but the captain's injury is thought to be less serious. Anthony Knockaert serves the last of a three-match ban.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "It is in our hands to be in the top four and the Champions League next season. Our next two games are decisive, if we can win them, it will depend on us.

"Now it is time to be strong and be competitive for Tuesday and take the three points."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "We are finding it hard to score. That is the next bit but if we can show that type of determination in all the games, we at least give ourselves a chance."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost just twice to Brighton in their past 15 meetings in all competitions (D3, W10).

Brighton's last win at Spurs was a 1-0 victory in the old First Division in 1981.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost 11 Premier League games this season, as many as they had in their previous two campaigns combined.

Spurs have won their first three games in all competitions at their new stadium without conceding.

None of Tottenham's past 67 Premier League games have ended 0-0.

Spurs haven't lost a Premier League home game on a Tuesday since August 2007.

Brighton & Hove Albion