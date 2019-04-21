Premier League
Tottenham19:45Brighton
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham's Hugo Lloris
Tottenham's Hugo Lloris missed Saturday's defeat at Manchester City with a muscle injury

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris is expected to return against Brighton, having missed Saturday's defeat at Manchester City with a muscle injury.

But top scorer Harry Kane remains absent with an ankle problem.

Brighton midfielder Davy Propper will be assessed after suffering a hamstring issue at Wolves on Saturday.

Bruno was also withdrawn on Saturday but the captain's injury is thought to be less serious. Anthony Knockaert serves the last of a three-match ban.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "It is in our hands to be in the top four and the Champions League next season. Our next two games are decisive, if we can win them, it will depend on us.

"Now it is time to be strong and be competitive for Tuesday and take the three points."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "We are finding it hard to score. That is the next bit but if we can show that type of determination in all the games, we at least give ourselves a chance."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Tottenham have lost just twice to Brighton in their past 15 meetings in all competitions (D3, W10).
  • Brighton's last win at Spurs was a 1-0 victory in the old First Division in 1981.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have lost 11 Premier League games this season, as many as they had in their previous two campaigns combined.
  • Spurs have won their first three games in all competitions at their new stadium without conceding.
  • None of Tottenham's past 67 Premier League games have ended 0-0.
  • Spurs haven't lost a Premier League home game on a Tuesday since August 2007.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton's draw at Wolves on Saturday ended a run of five losses in all competitions.
  • They have failed to score in their past six games in all competitions.
  • It is 570 minutes since they scored their last goal.
  • Brighton have lost all 10 of their Premier League away games against big-six opponents this season.
  • Chris Hughton, a former Tottenham player, has only won one of his seven Premier League games against Spurs (D3, L3).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool35277179205988
2Man City34282487226586
3Tottenham342211164352967
4Arsenal34206868432566
5Chelsea34206857362166
6Man Utd34197863481564
7Everton35147145044649
8Watford34147134949049
9Leicester35146154847148
10Wolves34139124142-148
11West Ham35127164454-1043
12Crystal Palace35126174348-542
13Newcastle35118163544-941
14Bournemouth35125184962-1341
15Burnley34116174260-1839
16Southampton3499164057-1736
17Brighton3497183253-2134
18Cardiff3594223065-3531
19Fulham3565243376-4323
20Huddersfield3535272069-4914
View full Premier League table

