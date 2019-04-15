Atalanta fail to score with 47 shots in 0-0 draw with Empoli

Duvan Zapata could not add to his 20 Serie A goals this season, no matter how hard he tried

Frustrating is not a strong enough word for an Atalanta side who broke an unwanted record in a remarkable goalless Serie A draw with Empoli.

The Champions League qualification chasers managed 47 (FORTY SEVEN) shots, 18 of which were on target... and drew 0-0. That's an effort roughly every two minutes.

No team in Europe's top five leagues have ever attempted more efforts, and shots on target, in a game since those stats were first recorded in 2006-07. That's not just teams who have failed to score; that's in every single game.

For comparison, Real Madrid scored 10 goals from 30 shots in a 2015 La Liga game.

Empoli's 21-year-old goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski was the hero with 17 saves - including at least six top-quality stops. The Pole, on loan from Fiorentina, had 67 touches. Only one team-mate had more.

Alejandro Gomez wasted the most chances for Atalanta, with nine shots - four on target - all failing to find the net. Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata - the league's third-highest scorer - had eight and seven respectively.

Empoli had three shots, including two in the first six minutes, but remain in the relegation zone. AC Milan, who remain fourth and two points above Atalanta, just might owe Dragowski a drink.

Bartlomiej Dragowski's heat map (top) and Atalanta's shots (bottom)