Match ends, Atalanta 0, Empoli 0.
Atalanta fail to score with 47 shots in 0-0 draw with Empoli
Frustrating is not a strong enough word for an Atalanta side who broke an unwanted record in a remarkable goalless Serie A draw with Empoli.
The Champions League qualification chasers managed 47 (FORTY SEVEN) shots, 18 of which were on target... and drew 0-0. That's an effort roughly every two minutes.
No team in Europe's top five leagues have ever attempted more efforts, and shots on target, in a game since those stats were first recorded in 2006-07. That's not just teams who have failed to score; that's in every single game.
For comparison, Real Madrid scored 10 goals from 30 shots in a 2015 La Liga game.
Empoli's 21-year-old goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski was the hero with 17 saves - including at least six top-quality stops. The Pole, on loan from Fiorentina, had 67 touches. Only one team-mate had more.
Alejandro Gomez wasted the most chances for Atalanta, with nine shots - four on target - all failing to find the net. Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata - the league's third-highest scorer - had eight and seven respectively.
Empoli had three shots, including two in the first six minutes, but remain in the relegation zone. AC Milan, who remain fourth and two points above Atalanta, just might owe Dragowski a drink.
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 23Mancini
- 6PalominoBooked at 19mins
- 5Masiello
- 33Hateboer
- 15de Roon
- 11Freuler
- 8GosensSubstituted forCastagneat 60'minutes
- 10GómezSubstituted forPiccoliat 88'minutes
- 72Ilicic
- 91ZapataSubstituted forBarrowat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Berisha
- 7Reca
- 17Piccoli
- 19Djimsiti
- 21Castagne
- 22Pessina
- 31Rossi
- 41Ibañez da Silva
- 44Kulusevski
- 88Pasalic
- 99Barrow
Empoli
- 69Dragowski
- 5VeseliBooked at 61mins
- 43NikolaouSubstituted forRasmussenat 79'minutes
- 39Dell'OrcoBooked at 29mins
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 8Traore
- 10BennacerBooked at 45mins
- 33Krunic
- 13AntonelliSubstituted forPasqualat 14'minutes
- 11Caputo
- 17FariasSubstituted forOberlinat 41'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Provedel
- 4Brighi
- 7Mchedlidze
- 18Acquah
- 21Perucchini
- 23Pasqual
- 28Capezzi
- 32Rasmussen
- 37Oberlin
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home47
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home18
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 0, Empoli 0.
Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marten de Roon following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Marten de Roon (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Cristian Dell'Orco.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Musa Barrow.
Attempt saved. Musa Barrow (Atalanta) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.
Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Manuel Pasqual (Empoli).
Offside, Empoli. Francesco Caputo tries a through ball, but Dimitri Oberlin is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Hateboer.
Offside, Empoli. Giovanni Di Lorenzo tries a through ball, but Hamed Junior Traore is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Musa Barrow.
Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Atalanta) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Remo Freuler following a corner.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Frederic Veseli.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Bartlomiej Dragowski.
Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marten de Roon.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Roberto Piccoli replaces Alejandro Gómez.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta).
Francesco Caputo (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hamed Junior Traore (Empoli).
Attempt saved. Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.
Attempt saved. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Remo Freuler.
José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitri Oberlin (Empoli).
Attempt missed. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Musa Barrow replaces Duván Zapata.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Hans Hateboer.
Attempt blocked. Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Jacob Rasmussen replaces Dimitris Nikolaou because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dimitris Nikolaou (Empoli) because of an injury.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Cristian Dell'Orco.
Attempt blocked. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a cross.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Duván Zapata following a set piece situation.
Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli).