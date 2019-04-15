Everton's Andre Gomes charged with violent conduct for Aleksandar Mitrovic tackle

Gomes has played 28 times for Everton this season since joining on loan from Barcelona

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has been charged with violent conduct for a tackle on Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on Saturday.

The Portugal international, on loan from Barcelona, appeared to stamp on Mitrovic in stoppage time of Everton's 2-0 defeat at Craven Cottage.

The incident was missed by referee Lee Probert but Gomes, 25, has now been charged by the Football Association.

He has until 18:00 BST on Tuesday to respond.