Everton's Andre Gomes charged with violent conduct for Aleksandar Mitrovic tackle

Andre Gomes
Gomes has played 28 times for Everton this season since joining on loan from Barcelona

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has been charged with violent conduct for a tackle on Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on Saturday.

The Portugal international, on loan from Barcelona, appeared to stamp on Mitrovic in stoppage time of Everton's 2-0 defeat at Craven Cottage.

The incident was missed by referee Lee Probert but Gomes, 25, has now been charged by the Football Association.

He has until 18:00 BST on Tuesday to respond.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you