Everton's Andre Gomes charged with violent conduct for Aleksandar Mitrovic tackle
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has been charged with violent conduct for a tackle on Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on Saturday.
The Portugal international, on loan from Barcelona, appeared to stamp on Mitrovic in stoppage time of Everton's 2-0 defeat at Craven Cottage.
The incident was missed by referee Lee Probert but Gomes, 25, has now been charged by the Football Association.
He has until 18:00 BST on Tuesday to respond.