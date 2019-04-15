John Delaney offers to step aside from FAI Executive Vice-President role

John Delaney gave a loan of 100,000 euros to the FAI in 2017

The Football Association of Ireland says that John Delaney has offered to step aside from his role as executive vice-president with immediate effect.

Delaney gave a 100,000 euro loan to the football governing body in April 2017.

The FAI said former chief executive Delaney had offered "voluntarily to step aside pending the completion of an independent investigation into issues of concern to the board".

Honorary Secretary Michael Cody and Treasurer Eddie Murray have resigned.

More to follow.