French Ligue 1
Nantes3PSG1

Nantes v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Nantes

  • 1Dupé
  • 5
  • 3Santos Silva
  • 4Pallois
  • 19Touré
  • 2da SilvaSubstituted forKwatengat 83'minutes
  • 18Moutoussamy
  • 28Rongier
  • 14Traoré
  • 7Coulibaly
  • 10Waris

Substitutes

  • 6Alves de Lima
  • 12Boschilia
  • 16Olliero
  • 17Evangelista Santana de Oliveira
  • 21Krhin
  • 22Limbombe
  • 25Kwateng

PSG

  • 1Buffon
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 4Kehrer
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 55mins
  • 34N'SokiSubstituted forDagbaat 60'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 27Diaby
  • 8Paredes
  • 23DraxlerBooked at 73mins
  • 20KurzawaSubstituted forGucluat 74'minutes
  • 24Nkunku
  • 17Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 16Areola
  • 31Dagba
  • 33Guclu
  • 35Hemans Arday
  • 36Ebimbe
Referee:
Antony Gautier

Match Stats

Home TeamNantesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes).

Attempt saved. Nicolas Pallois (Nantes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Majeed Waris.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Edgar Ié.

Substitution

Substitution, Nantes. Enock Kwateng replaces Fabio.

Offside, Nantes. Samuel Moutoussamy tries a through ball, but Kalifa Coulibaly is caught offside.

Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Valentin Rongier (Nantes).

Booking

Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).

Charles Traoré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Metehan Guclu.

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.

Attempt blocked. Samuel Moutoussamy (Nantes) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kalifa Coulibaly.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Metehan Guclu replaces Layvin Kurzawa.

Attempt saved. Nicolas Pallois (Nantes) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.

Booking

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

Valentin Rongier (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Valentin Rongier (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Valentin Rongier (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

Samuel Moutoussamy (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Colin Dagba with a cross.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Majeed Waris (Nantes).

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Samuel Moutoussamy (Nantes).

Attempt missed. Diego Carlos (Nantes) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Valentin Rongier with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.

Attempt saved. Majeed Waris (Nantes) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.

Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain).

Charles Traoré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Edgar Ié (Nantes).

Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

Valentin Rongier (Nantes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Stanley N'Soki.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Diego Carlos.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 17th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32263391266581
2Lille32197654282664
3Lyon32168853401356
4Saint-Étienne32158948371153
5Marseille32156114943651
6Montpellier32121284436848
7Reims32111563232048
8Nice32139102329-648
9Strasbourg321014854401444
10Rennes321110114343043
11Nîmes32127134747043
12Angers3291493938141
13Bordeaux32911123034-438
14Nantes32107153841-337
15Toulouse32811133046-1635
16Monaco32711143146-1532
17Amiens3288162645-1932
18Dijon3267192448-2425
19Guingamp3259182357-3424
20Caen32411172447-2323
View full French Ligue 1 table

