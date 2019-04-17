Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nantes v Paris Saint Germain
Line-ups
Nantes
- 1Dupé
- 5Ié
- 3Santos Silva
- 4Pallois
- 19Touré
- 2da SilvaSubstituted forKwatengat 83'minutes
- 18Moutoussamy
- 28Rongier
- 14Traoré
- 7Coulibaly
- 10Waris
Substitutes
- 6Alves de Lima
- 12Boschilia
- 16Olliero
- 17Evangelista Santana de Oliveira
- 21Krhin
- 22Limbombe
- 25Kwateng
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 13Alves da Silva
- 4Kehrer
- 3KimpembeBooked at 55mins
- 34N'SokiSubstituted forDagbaat 60'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 27Diaby
- 8Paredes
- 23DraxlerBooked at 73mins
- 20KurzawaSubstituted forGucluat 74'minutes
- 24Nkunku
- 17Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 16Areola
- 31Dagba
- 33Guclu
- 35Hemans Arday
- 36Ebimbe
- Referee:
- Antony Gautier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Foul by Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes).
Attempt saved. Nicolas Pallois (Nantes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Majeed Waris.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Edgar Ié.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Enock Kwateng replaces Fabio.
Offside, Nantes. Samuel Moutoussamy tries a through ball, but Kalifa Coulibaly is caught offside.
Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentin Rongier (Nantes).
Booking
Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).
Charles Traoré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Metehan Guclu.
Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Moutoussamy (Nantes) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kalifa Coulibaly.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Metehan Guclu replaces Layvin Kurzawa.
Attempt saved. Nicolas Pallois (Nantes) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.
Booking
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Valentin Rongier (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Valentin Rongier (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Valentin Rongier (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Samuel Moutoussamy (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Colin Dagba with a cross.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Majeed Waris (Nantes).
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samuel Moutoussamy (Nantes).
Attempt missed. Diego Carlos (Nantes) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Valentin Rongier with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.
Attempt saved. Majeed Waris (Nantes) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.
Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain).
Charles Traoré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edgar Ié (Nantes).
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Valentin Rongier (Nantes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Stanley N'Soki.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Diego Carlos.