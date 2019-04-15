Matthew McCarthy: Bury director apologises for off-field problems at the club

Bury beat Colcheser United on Saturday to maintain their push for an immediate promotion from League Two

Bury director Matthew McCarthy has apologised for the off-field problems which have seen players and staff wages for March go unpaid.

Last month's salaries, which were due on Friday 29 March, have still not been paid, while the club saw a High Court appearance over unpaid tax adjourned.

The situation was said to be "extremely concerning" at last week's EFL meeting.

"It's a really unfortunate thing but we're trying to get it all sorted," McCarthy told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart for the problems that players and staff have had. No-one should have to go through that.

"We have an obligation as a board and are doing everything we can to make sure the players and staff are paid as quickly as possible."

On the field this season, Bury have had better fortunes, with Saturday's victory over Colchester United boosting their hopes of promotion from League Two at the first attempt.

McCarthy continued: "If the club gets promoted, that's one little tick that's massive for the future. The staff and everyone here are doing everything they can to help the players do that.

"It's testament to our staff and players that we're such a united club that even through adversity they came together and put on such a good show on Saturday."