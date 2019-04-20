Women's Champions League: Lyon Féminines v Chelsea Women

Fran Kirby is the joint-second highest scorer in the Women's Champions League this season, with five goals

Chelsea face a difficult task in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final as they travel to holders Lyon on Sunday (16:00 BST).

The French side are aiming to win the competition for a fourth consecutive year, and a sixth time overall.

Chelsea are in their second semi-final, having been knocked out by German side Wolfsburg at this stage last season.

The Blues, who are third in the Women's Super League, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City last Sunday.

Winning the competition provides their only chance of securing European football next season after they missed out on a top-two finish in the Women's Super League.

Emma Hayes' side overcame Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 on aggregate in the last eight thanks to Maren Mjelde's dramatic injury-time goal and are hoping to become the first English side to win the competition since Arsenal triumphed over Swedish side Umea in a two-legged final in 2007.

Lyon, meanwhile, have won the last 12 domestic league titles in France and are bidding to reach their eighth final.

Their star-packed squad includes inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg, England defender Lucy Bronze and France star Eugenie Le Sommer.

"We have a great team," said Wales international Jess Fishlock, who is on loan at the Stade de Lyon-based outfit from American side Seattle Reign.

"We have to make sure we play well on the night, but I believe if we play to our highest level then we're a very difficult team to beat.

"The girls are so good and so experienced they can cope with the pressure of having to win again.

"I've come to Lyon to win a Champions League. That's what everyone wants to do here and we are confident that we can do it."

Bayern Munich host Barcelona on Sunday (17:00 BST) in the first leg of the other semi-final tie, with the return legs on Sunday, 28 April.

The final will be held in Budapest on Saturday, 18 May.