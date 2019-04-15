Chuks Aneke: MK Dons and Tranmere condemn racist post aimed at forward

Chuks Aneke has played for MK Dons since 2016, scoring 29 goals in 80 league appearances

Milton Keynes Dons say they are "appalled" after their forward Chuks Aneke was allegedly the subject of a racist social media post on Sunday.

A meme on Instagram appeared to compare Aneke to a monkey, and was allegedly uploaded by a fan of Tranmere Rovers, who beat the Dons 2-1 on Saturday.

Tranmere say they have referred the post to the police, and vowed to impose bans if any of their fans are involved.

MK Dons described the abuse as "totally disgusting and unacceptable".

A statement from Rovers on Sunday night said: "Earlier this evening, [we] were made aware of a racist social media post which we have already referred to the police and we shall provide them with all of the assistance they require to investigate the matter.

"In addition, we have already commenced our own enquiries and, in the event that the racist comment involves one or more of our fans, we shall not hesitate to issue the appropriate bans.

"We have a record of zero tolerance of hate crime and such behaviour has no place in our club or in football.

"Until the police investigation and our own enquiries have been completed, the club will be making no further comment."

London-born former Arsenal trainee Aneke, 25, played for all 90 minutes as the promotion-chasing Dons were beaten at Prenton Park.​

Aneke's club added in a statement: "MK Dons is aware of a racist social media post, made on Sunday, 14 April, which was directed at one of our players, Chuks Aneke.

"Needless to say, the club is appalled at the nature of this totally disgusting and unacceptable post. The individual responsible must be held to account and we will play our part in working towards that outcome.

"Like many in the game, MK Dons are distressed by the increasing number of racism incidents which are sadly, and once again, tarnishing football.

"As well as providing Chuks with whatever support he needs, we will continue to work with our players, our supporters, and all those in football, as well as others in society, so that together we can eradicate all forms of discrimination from our game."

BBC Sport has contacted Instagram for a response.