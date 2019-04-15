Scottish Gossip: Neil Lennon, Derek McInnes, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

"All the speculation is just noise and nonsense": Neil Lennon insists he would have no complaints if Celtic gave the manager's job to someone else. (Daily Mail)

"It just seems unfair," says Aberdeen stand-in captain Scott McKenna of Dominic Ball's second yellow card in yesterday's semi-final defeat to Celtic, arguing that Dedryck Boyata's escaped punishment for a similar challenge on Gary Mackay-Steven in December's League Cup final. (Sun)

Hearts boss Craig Levein says there is a chance that Steven Naismith could return from injury in time for the Scottish Cup final date with Celtic. (Sun)

Callum McGregor reckons Celtic team-mate James Forrest's Hampden wonder goal will snatch the Player of the Year award from under his nose. (Daily Record)

"I'll be interested to see if the SFA punish Celtic for fans' sectarian chants," says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes following his dismissal at Hampden yesterday. (Herald)

Defender Jozo Simunovic says the Celtic squad are rooting for Neil Lennon to stay on as manager on a permanent basis. (Sun)

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove claims Celtic "got away with" off the ball incidents during their Scottish Cup semi-final victory. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Peter Haring admits he was insulted by the critics who wrote Hearts off after their derby loss to Hibs last week. (Sun)

Craig Levein pays tribute to the impact made by Hearts chief executive Ann Budge as he targets Scottish Cup glory at the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal hopes to emulate Hearts hero and compatriot Rudi Skacel by winning next month's Scottish Cup final. (Scotsman)

Having only used 12 players to start his eight Premiership matches so far, Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom is close to welcoming five players back from injury, including Ryan Gauld and Thomas Agyepong. (Edinburgh Evening News)