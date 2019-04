Wrexham will be hoping to keep their hopes of a top three finish and home semi-final play-off alive when they face FC Halifax Town.

Bryan Hughes' side are three points behind third placed Solihull Moors with two games remaining.

Manny Smith, Jake Lawlor and Brad Walker remain sidelined for the Dragons.

Halifax's loss at Hartlepool on Good Friday was their fifth successive game without a win in the National League.