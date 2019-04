Jamille Matt came off at half time during Newport's 3-1 win over Bury with a dead leg

Newport County will be hoping to keep their play-off hopes alive when they travel to strugglers Macclesfield Town.

Sol Campbell could name an unchanged side from Friday's defeat to Northampton but Nathan Cameron will face a late fitness check.

Jamille Matt and Matthew Dolan were both taken off during Newport's win over Bury and are doubts for Monday.

The last meeting between the sides ended 3-3 at Rodney Parade in October 2018.