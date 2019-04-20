Brentford v Leeds United (Mon)

Neal Maupay has scored 23 Championship goals this season for Brentford

Brentford will be without suspended defender Henrik Dalsgaard for the visit of promotion-chasing Leeds United.

Dalsgaard was sent off for a professional foul during the draw at Millwall on Friday.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper looks set to miss out again with a muscle injury which has ruled him out of the past two games.

Gaetano Berardi, fit again following a hamstring injury, is expected to deputise once again.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are third in the table following their Good Friday defeat by strugglers Wigan, and are outside the automatic promotion place on goal difference alone with three games remaining.

Match facts