Wigan Athletic v Preston North End (Mon)
-
- From the section Championship
Wigan will be without Cedric Kipre against Preston following his early red card in the surprise 2-1 win at Leeds.
Kipre had replaced the injured Danny Fox in the side, and Fox remains a doubt with a knee injury.
Preston's injury woes show no sign of abating with eight senior players on the sidelines, while Ben Pearson completes a three-match suspension.
Paul Gallagher shrugged off a shin injury to play against Ipswich on Friday and look set to feature again.
Match facts
- Wigan are winless in four league matches against Preston (W0 D2 L2) since a 5-0 win in December 2004.
- Preston's last away league win at Wigan came in April 2000 - they are winless in three visits since (W0 D2 L1).
- Wigan have lost four of their past five league matches on Easter Monday (W1 D0 L4).
- Preston have lost five of their past seven away league games in April (W2 D0 L5).
- Wigan are unbeaten in their past eight home Championship games (W3 D5 L0) since losing three in a row against Derby, Birmingham and Sheffield United.
- Preston have only lost one of their past 34 away league games when scoring first (W24 D9 L1), a 2-3 defeat at Huddersfield Town in April 2017.