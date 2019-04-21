Championship
Aston Villa13:00Millwall
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Millwall (Mon)

Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham scored Aston Villa's second goal at Bolton on Friday
Follow live text coverage from 12:25 BST on Monday

In-form Aston Villa will check on leading scorer Tammy Abraham as they prepare to host Millwall.

Abraham, who has 25 goals this season, overcame a hamstring injury to face Bolton on Friday, but hurt his shoulder in the victory.

The fitness of midfielder Ben Thompson is a major concern for Millwall.

Thompson, who boss Neil Harris says has been his side's best player in 2019, went off in Friday's draw with Brentford with a hamstring injury.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa are winless in four matches against Millwall in all competitions (W0 D1 L3), last beating them in October 1990 in a League Cup third round match.
  • Millwall have won six of their past nine league matches against Aston Villa (W6 D2 L1), winning 2-1 earlier this campaign.
  • Aston Villa and Millwall have not met on Easter Monday since April 1973, drawing 1-1 in a second tier match.
  • Including play-offs, Aston Villa are winless in their past 11 Championship matches against London opposition (W0 D3 L8), with three of those against Millwall (W0 D1 L2).
  • Aston Villa have won their past four home matches, having won just four of their previous 12 under Dean Smith in all competitions (W4 D5 L3).
  • Millwall have scored four first-half goals in their past five away league games - one more than in their previous 18 (three).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich432512687533487
2Sheff Utd432410971393282
3Leeds432571170442682
4West Brom4322101184582676
5Aston Villa431915979582172
6Middlesbrough431813124536967
7Bristol City421812125647966
8Derby421713126152964
9Preston431612156459560
10Hull43179176362160
11Sheff Wed431515135457-360
12Swansea42178175957259
13Nottm Forest431415145654257
14Blackburn431511175965-656
15Brentford431413166759855
16Stoke431119134148-752
17QPR43139215167-1648
18Birmingham431317136056447
19Reading431015184864-1645
20Wigan431112204763-1645
21Millwall421013194760-1343
22Rotherham43816194976-2740
23Bolton4388272974-4532
24Ipswich43416233372-3928
View full Championship table

