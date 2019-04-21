Aston Villa v Millwall (Mon)
-
- From the section Championship
In-form Aston Villa will check on leading scorer Tammy Abraham as they prepare to host Millwall.
Abraham, who has 25 goals this season, overcame a hamstring injury to face Bolton on Friday, but hurt his shoulder in the victory.
The fitness of midfielder Ben Thompson is a major concern for Millwall.
Thompson, who boss Neil Harris says has been his side's best player in 2019, went off in Friday's draw with Brentford with a hamstring injury.
Match facts
- Aston Villa are winless in four matches against Millwall in all competitions (W0 D1 L3), last beating them in October 1990 in a League Cup third round match.
- Millwall have won six of their past nine league matches against Aston Villa (W6 D2 L1), winning 2-1 earlier this campaign.
- Aston Villa and Millwall have not met on Easter Monday since April 1973, drawing 1-1 in a second tier match.
- Including play-offs, Aston Villa are winless in their past 11 Championship matches against London opposition (W0 D3 L8), with three of those against Millwall (W0 D1 L2).
- Aston Villa have won their past four home matches, having won just four of their previous 12 under Dean Smith in all competitions (W4 D5 L3).
- Millwall have scored four first-half goals in their past five away league games - one more than in their previous 18 (three).