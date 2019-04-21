Rotherham United v Birmingham City (Mon)
Rotherham manager Paul Warne looks set to keep faith with midfielder Matt Crooks for the visit of Birmingham after two goals in two games.
The Millers are three points adrift of safety with three games to play and Zak Vyner is also set to retain his place.
Garry Monk will check on his Birmingham squad ahead of their second game in four days with striker Lukas Jutkiewicz (cramp) expected to feature.
Isaac Vassell would be an option for Monk should he choose to mix things up.
Match facts
- Rotherham have won one of their past 14 league games against Birmingham (W1 D6 L7), a 2-0 away win in September 2015.
- Birmingham are unbeaten in their past six away league visits to Rotherham United (W1 D5 L0) since losing 1-5 in October 1989.
- Rotherham have won seven of their past nine home league games on Easter Monday (W7 D1 L1), winning each of the last three 1-0.
- Birmingham have lost their past four league games on Easter Monday and are winless in eight (W0 D2 L6) since a 3-2 win over Southampton in April 2003.
- Birmingham boss Garry Monk has won each of his four previous managerial meetings against Rotherham with three different clubs (one with Swansea, two with Leeds, one with Birmingham).
- Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored four goals in three Championship games against Rotherham for Birmingham, including a hat-trick in the reverse fixture back in October earlier this season.