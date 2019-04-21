Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough (Mon)

Forest manager Martin O'Neill and Boro boss Tony Pulis have taken charge of over 2,000 matches between them
Follow live text coverage from 12:25 BST on Monday

Nottingham Forest must make changes after their fourth successive defeat at Sheffield United on Good Friday.

Defender Yohan Benalouane is banned after being controversially sent off, while midfielder Jack Colback's 15th booking of the season has triggered an automatic three-match suspension.

Middlesbrough have followed six defeats with a third win on the trot to climb back into the play-off places.

But Boro boss Tony Pulis is set to make changes against 13th-placed Forest.

Already without injured defenders George Friend, Dani Ayala and Dael Fry, who have all been ruled out for the rest of the season, Pulis needs to freshen things up by rotating his matchday 18.

Boro start the day in sixth, a point ahead of seventh-placed Bristol City and five behind Aston Villa, which may possibly be even more if Villa get a result in their lunchtime kick-off at home to Millwall.

Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga returns to the City Ground on the back of winning goals in Boro's last two games - successive 1-0 home victories
Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have not completed a league double over Middlesbrough since the 1992-93 Premier League season when Brian Clough was still in charge.
  • Middlesbrough have won one of their last eight away league visits to Nottingham Forest - a 2-1 victory in September 2015.
  • Forest have only lost one of their last 32 home league matches on Easter Monday, a 3-2 defeat by Walsall in April 2002.
  • Middlesbrough have not faced Forest on Easter Monday in a league match since April 1923, a 4-0 win for Boro at Ayresome Park.
  • Martin O'Neill is winless in all three of his previous English league matches on Easter Monday.
  • Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede has scored seven goals in just nine league appearances against Forest, although only one has been at the City Ground.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich432512687533487
2Sheff Utd432410971393282
3Leeds432571170442682
4West Brom4322101184582676
5Aston Villa431915979582172
6Middlesbrough431813124536967
7Bristol City421812125647966
8Derby421713126152964
9Preston431612156459560
10Hull43179176362160
11Sheff Wed431515135457-360
12Swansea42178175957259
13Nottm Forest431415145654257
14Blackburn431511175965-656
15Brentford431413166759855
16Stoke431119134148-752
17QPR43139215167-1648
18Birmingham431317136056447
19Reading431015184864-1645
20Wigan431112204763-1645
21Millwall421013194760-1343
22Rotherham43816194976-2740
23Bolton4388272974-4532
24Ipswich43416233372-3928
