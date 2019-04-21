Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough (Mon)
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest must make changes after their fourth successive defeat at Sheffield United on Good Friday.
Defender Yohan Benalouane is banned after being controversially sent off, while midfielder Jack Colback's 15th booking of the season has triggered an automatic three-match suspension.
Middlesbrough have followed six defeats with a third win on the trot to climb back into the play-off places.
But Boro boss Tony Pulis is set to make changes against 13th-placed Forest.
Already without injured defenders George Friend, Dani Ayala and Dael Fry, who have all been ruled out for the rest of the season, Pulis needs to freshen things up by rotating his matchday 18.
Boro start the day in sixth, a point ahead of seventh-placed Bristol City and five behind Aston Villa, which may possibly be even more if Villa get a result in their lunchtime kick-off at home to Millwall.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have not completed a league double over Middlesbrough since the 1992-93 Premier League season when Brian Clough was still in charge.
- Middlesbrough have won one of their last eight away league visits to Nottingham Forest - a 2-1 victory in September 2015.
- Forest have only lost one of their last 32 home league matches on Easter Monday, a 3-2 defeat by Walsall in April 2002.
- Middlesbrough have not faced Forest on Easter Monday in a league match since April 1923, a 4-0 win for Boro at Ayresome Park.
- Martin O'Neill is winless in all three of his previous English league matches on Easter Monday.
- Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede has scored seven goals in just nine league appearances against Forest, although only one has been at the City Ground.