Championship
Reading15:00West Brom
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v West Bromwich Albion (Mon)

Reading forward Yakou Meite is congratulated after a goal
Yakou Meite (centre) has scored four goals in his past three Championship appearances for Reading
Follow live text coverage from 12:25 BST on Monday

Yakou Meite is set to make his second Reading start in four days when the Royals face West Brom.

On-loan midfielder Ovie Ejaria played on despite a fever at Bristol City on Friday, and is expected to be ready to feature again on Monday.

Ahmed Hegazi is doubt for West Brom after picking up an ankle problem in Friday's 3-2 victory over Hull.

The Egypt defender was withdrawn just 18 minutes into the Baggies' entertaining win at The Hawthorns.

Match facts

  • Reading are unbeaten in 11 home matches against West Bromwich Albion in all competitions (W7 D4 L0).
  • West Brom are looking for their first league double over Reading since the 1994-95 season.
  • Reading have lost just one of their past 36 home league matches when they've scored first (W27 D8 L1), losing 1-2 to Derby County on the opening day of this season.
  • Outside of the top-flight, West Brom haven't lost three consecutive away league games since November 2006, a run of four under Tony Mowbray.
  • West Brom have won their past 10 away league matches when scoring first - prior to this, they'd won just one of their previous 10 away games after scoring the first goal (W1 D6 L3).
  • Yakou Meite has scored nine goals in his past 12 home league matches for Reading, having failed to find the net in any of his first 11 league games at the Madejski Stadium.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich432512687533487
2Sheff Utd432410971393282
3Leeds432571170442682
4West Brom4322101184582676
5Aston Villa431915979582172
6Middlesbrough431813124536967
7Bristol City421812125647966
8Derby421713126152964
9Preston431612156459560
10Hull43179176362160
11Sheff Wed431515135457-360
12Swansea42178175957259
13Nottm Forest431415145654257
14Blackburn431511175965-656
15Brentford431413166759855
16Stoke431119134148-752
17QPR43139215167-1648
18Birmingham431317136056447
19Reading431015184864-1645
20Wigan431112204763-1645
21Millwall421013194760-1343
22Rotherham43816194976-2740
23Bolton4388272974-4532
24Ipswich43416233372-3928
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you