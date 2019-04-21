Reading v West Bromwich Albion (Mon)
Yakou Meite is set to make his second Reading start in four days when the Royals face West Brom.
On-loan midfielder Ovie Ejaria played on despite a fever at Bristol City on Friday, and is expected to be ready to feature again on Monday.
Ahmed Hegazi is doubt for West Brom after picking up an ankle problem in Friday's 3-2 victory over Hull.
The Egypt defender was withdrawn just 18 minutes into the Baggies' entertaining win at The Hawthorns.
Match facts
- Reading are unbeaten in 11 home matches against West Bromwich Albion in all competitions (W7 D4 L0).
- West Brom are looking for their first league double over Reading since the 1994-95 season.
- Reading have lost just one of their past 36 home league matches when they've scored first (W27 D8 L1), losing 1-2 to Derby County on the opening day of this season.
- Outside of the top-flight, West Brom haven't lost three consecutive away league games since November 2006, a run of four under Tony Mowbray.
- West Brom have won their past 10 away league matches when scoring first - prior to this, they'd won just one of their previous 10 away games after scoring the first goal (W1 D6 L3).
- Yakou Meite has scored nine goals in his past 12 home league matches for Reading, having failed to find the net in any of his first 11 league games at the Madejski Stadium.