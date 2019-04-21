Reading v West Bromwich Albion (Mon)

Yakou Meite (centre) has scored four goals in his past three Championship appearances for Reading

Yakou Meite is set to make his second Reading start in four days when the Royals face West Brom.

On-loan midfielder Ovie Ejaria played on despite a fever at Bristol City on Friday, and is expected to be ready to feature again on Monday.

Ahmed Hegazi is doubt for West Brom after picking up an ankle problem in Friday's 3-2 victory over Hull.

The Egypt defender was withdrawn just 18 minutes into the Baggies' entertaining win at The Hawthorns.

Match facts