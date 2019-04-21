Championship
Ipswich15:00Swansea
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Swansea City (Mon)

Swansea City's Bersant Celina
Swansea winger Bersant Celina spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town
Relegated Ipswich will check on veteran defender James Collins ahead of the visit of Swansea.

Centre-back Collins sat out the defeat at Preston on Friday as he continues to manage a calf problem.

Swansea midfielder Bersant Celina will be assessed ahead of a potential return to action against his former club.

The Kosovo international, who has a foot problem, missed the win over Rotherham because of illness and Barrie McKay is set to retain his place.

Match facts

  • Ipswich are looking to complete their first ever league double over Swansea City in the 14th season in which they've faced the Swans.
  • This is Swansea's first league visit to Ipswich since December 2010, a 3-1 victory under Brendan Rodgers.
  • Paul Lambert has won his past four league matches played on Easter Monday, most recently a 1-0 away win at Leeds in April 2017 with Wolves.
  • Swansea have won their past three Easter Monday league matches, with this their first since a 4-1 hammering of Ipswich in April 2011.
  • Swansea, who are on the longest current run of defeats in the Championship away from home (seven), have not lost more in a row within the same league campaign since March 2001 (eight) when in the third tier.
  • Ipswich have won none of their past 33 home Championship games when conceding first (W0 D11 L22), since a 2-1 win against Leeds in January 2016.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich432512687533487
2Sheff Utd432410971393282
3Leeds432571170442682
4West Brom4322101184582676
5Aston Villa431915979582172
6Middlesbrough431813124536967
7Bristol City421812125647966
8Derby421713126152964
9Preston431612156459560
10Hull43179176362160
11Sheff Wed431515135457-360
12Swansea42178175957259
13Nottm Forest431415145654257
14Blackburn431511175965-656
15Brentford431413166759855
16Stoke431119134148-752
17QPR43139215167-1648
18Birmingham431317136056447
19Reading431015184864-1645
20Wigan431112204763-1645
21Millwall421013194760-1343
22Rotherham43816194976-2740
23Bolton4388272974-4532
24Ipswich43416233372-3928
