Ipswich Town v Swansea City (Mon)

Swansea winger Bersant Celina spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town

Relegated Ipswich will check on veteran defender James Collins ahead of the visit of Swansea.

Centre-back Collins sat out the defeat at Preston on Friday as he continues to manage a calf problem.

Swansea midfielder Bersant Celina will be assessed ahead of a potential return to action against his former club.

The Kosovo international, who has a foot problem, missed the win over Rotherham because of illness and Barrie McKay is set to retain his place.

Match facts