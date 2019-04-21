Championship
Derby15:00QPR
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Queens Park Rangers (Mon)

Josh Scowen and Massimo Luongo of QPR
QPR fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Blackburn on Friday
Follow live text coverage from 12:25 BST on Monday

Duane Holmes will again be absent for Derby County against QPR as they chase a Championship play-off spot.

Midfielder Holmes (thigh) is not likely to be in contention until next weekend, while left-back Scott Malone (rib) remains under observation.

QPR fear that Jordan Cousins could be set for a lengthy absence after a serious knee injury sustained in Friday's home defeat by Blackburn.

Striker Matt Smith could start after scoring as a substitute.

Friday's draw at Birmingham leaves Derby two points outside the top six with a game in hand.

Match facts

  • Derby have won their past four home league matches against QPR, winning each match without conceding a single goal.
  • QPR are winless in five Championship games against Derby (W0 D2 L3) since a 2-0 win at Loftus Road in March 2016.
  • Derby have won five of their past six league matches on Easter Monday (W5 D1 L0) - they won 1-0 last year on Easter Monday against Preston.
  • QPR have won none of their past 19 away league matches played on Monday (W0 D4 L15) since a 1-0 win at Swindon Town in January 2000 under Gerry Francis.
  • Derby are looking to win three straight home league games under Frank Lampard for the first time this season, having beaten Rotherham and Bolton in their last two such matches.
  • Tom Lawrence has scored three league goals against QPR, with two of those strikes coming in home matches for both Ipswich in November 2016, and for his current side Derby in November 2017.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich432512687533487
2Sheff Utd432410971393282
3Leeds432571170442682
4West Brom4322101184582676
5Aston Villa431915979582172
6Middlesbrough431813124536967
7Bristol City421812125647966
8Derby421713126152964
9Preston431612156459560
10Hull43179176362160
11Sheff Wed431515135457-360
12Swansea42178175957259
13Nottm Forest431415145654257
14Blackburn431511175965-656
15Brentford431413166759855
16Stoke431119134148-752
17QPR43139215167-1648
18Birmingham431317136056447
19Reading431015184864-1645
20Wigan431112204763-1645
21Millwall421013194760-1343
22Rotherham43816194976-2740
23Bolton4388272974-4532
24Ipswich43416233372-3928
