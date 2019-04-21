Derby County v Queens Park Rangers (Mon)
-
- From the section Championship
Duane Holmes will again be absent for Derby County against QPR as they chase a Championship play-off spot.
Midfielder Holmes (thigh) is not likely to be in contention until next weekend, while left-back Scott Malone (rib) remains under observation.
QPR fear that Jordan Cousins could be set for a lengthy absence after a serious knee injury sustained in Friday's home defeat by Blackburn.
Striker Matt Smith could start after scoring as a substitute.
Friday's draw at Birmingham leaves Derby two points outside the top six with a game in hand.
Match facts
- Derby have won their past four home league matches against QPR, winning each match without conceding a single goal.
- QPR are winless in five Championship games against Derby (W0 D2 L3) since a 2-0 win at Loftus Road in March 2016.
- Derby have won five of their past six league matches on Easter Monday (W5 D1 L0) - they won 1-0 last year on Easter Monday against Preston.
- QPR have won none of their past 19 away league matches played on Monday (W0 D4 L15) since a 1-0 win at Swindon Town in January 2000 under Gerry Francis.
- Derby are looking to win three straight home league games under Frank Lampard for the first time this season, having beaten Rotherham and Bolton in their last two such matches.
- Tom Lawrence has scored three league goals against QPR, with two of those strikes coming in home matches for both Ipswich in November 2016, and for his current side Derby in November 2017.