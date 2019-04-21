Derby County v Queens Park Rangers (Mon)

QPR fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Blackburn on Friday

Duane Holmes will again be absent for Derby County against QPR as they chase a Championship play-off spot.

Midfielder Holmes (thigh) is not likely to be in contention until next weekend, while left-back Scott Malone (rib) remains under observation.

QPR fear that Jordan Cousins could be set for a lengthy absence after a serious knee injury sustained in Friday's home defeat by Blackburn.

Striker Matt Smith could start after scoring as a substitute.

Friday's draw at Birmingham leaves Derby two points outside the top six with a game in hand.

Match facts