Blackburn Rovers v Bolton Wanderers (Mon)

Bolton were relegated from the Championship after losing to Aston Villa on Friday

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray must decide whether to recall goalkeeper David Raya for Monday's derby against relegated Bolton.

Raya was replaced by Jayson Leutwiler in Friday's win at QPR but the Canadian looked nervy at times.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson must lift his players after relegation was confirmed with defeat by Aston Villa.

Sammy Ameobi and Craig Noone missed the game with knocks and are again reated as doubtful.

Match facts