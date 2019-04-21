Blackburn Rovers v Bolton Wanderers (Mon)
- From the section Championship
Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray must decide whether to recall goalkeeper David Raya for Monday's derby against relegated Bolton.
Raya was replaced by Jayson Leutwiler in Friday's win at QPR but the Canadian looked nervy at times.
Bolton manager Phil Parkinson must lift his players after relegation was confirmed with defeat by Aston Villa.
Sammy Ameobi and Craig Noone missed the game with knocks and are again reated as doubtful.
Match facts
- Blackburn Rovers haven't completed a league double over Bolton since the 2009-10 season, when the teams were in the Premier League.
- There have been just three goals in the past four league meetings between Blackburn and Bolton.
- Blackburn and Bolton have faced four times previously on Easter Monday, most recently in April 2003 - a goalless draw.
- Bolton have conceded at least twice in eight of their past 10 away matches in all competitions (W2 D0 L8), conceding 26 goals in total.
- Blackburn have conceded just four goals in their past eight home league games (W4 D0 L4) - however, they have lost all four games in which they've conceded (0-1 vs Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Preston and Stoke).
- Bolton have won none of their past 40 away league games when conceding the first goal (W0 D8 L32) since winning 2-1 at AFC Wimbledon in August 2016.