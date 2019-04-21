Championship
Stoke15:00Norwich
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Norwich City (Mon)

Stoek City goalkeeper Jack Butland
New father Jack Butland was replaced by Adam Federici in goal at Middlesbrough on Friday
Follow live text coverage from 12:25 BST on Monday

Stoke could have goalkeeper Jack Butland back in contention for the visit of Championship leaders Norwich.

He sat out Friday's defeat at Middlesbrough after becoming a first-time father the previous night.

Norwich, who could secure promotion if results go their way, will have midfielder Emi Buendia available following a three-match ban.

Striker Jordan Rhodes should return after he was ineligible to play against parent club Sheffield Wednesday.

Match facts

  • Stoke haven't completed a league double over Norwich City since the 2007-08 season.
  • Norwich are winless in their past four league matches against Stoke (W0 D2 L2) since a 1-0 win in September 2013.
  • Stoke didn't attempt a single shot in the second half of their last home league game against Rotherham, with their final shot of the match coming in the 40th minute when they were 2-0 up; they drew 2-2.
  • Norwich have won six of their past seven league matches on Easter Monday (W6 D0 L1), with their one defeat coming against QPR in April last year.
  • Stoke haven't fallen behind in any of their last five home Championship matches, since losing 0-1 to West Brom in February.
  • Norwich have won 11 away league matches this season, only winning more in two previous campaigns - 12 in 2009-10 and 13 in 2014-15; they were promoted in both seasons.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich432512687533487
2Sheff Utd432410971393282
3Leeds432571170442682
4West Brom4322101184582676
5Aston Villa431915979582172
6Middlesbrough431813124536967
7Bristol City421812125647966
8Derby421713126152964
9Preston431612156459560
10Hull43179176362160
11Sheff Wed431515135457-360
12Swansea42178175957259
13Nottm Forest431415145654257
14Blackburn431511175965-656
15Brentford431413166759855
16Stoke431119134148-752
17QPR43139215167-1648
18Birmingham431317136056447
19Reading431015184864-1645
20Wigan431112204763-1645
21Millwall421013194760-1343
22Rotherham43816194976-2740
23Bolton4388272974-4532
24Ipswich43416233372-3928
