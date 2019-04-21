Stoke City v Norwich City (Mon)
-
- From the section Championship
Stoke could have goalkeeper Jack Butland back in contention for the visit of Championship leaders Norwich.
He sat out Friday's defeat at Middlesbrough after becoming a first-time father the previous night.
Norwich, who could secure promotion if results go their way, will have midfielder Emi Buendia available following a three-match ban.
Striker Jordan Rhodes should return after he was ineligible to play against parent club Sheffield Wednesday.
Match facts
- Stoke haven't completed a league double over Norwich City since the 2007-08 season.
- Norwich are winless in their past four league matches against Stoke (W0 D2 L2) since a 1-0 win in September 2013.
- Stoke didn't attempt a single shot in the second half of their last home league game against Rotherham, with their final shot of the match coming in the 40th minute when they were 2-0 up; they drew 2-2.
- Norwich have won six of their past seven league matches on Easter Monday (W6 D0 L1), with their one defeat coming against QPR in April last year.
- Stoke haven't fallen behind in any of their last five home Championship matches, since losing 0-1 to West Brom in February.
- Norwich have won 11 away league matches this season, only winning more in two previous campaigns - 12 in 2009-10 and 13 in 2014-15; they were promoted in both seasons.