Stoke City v Norwich City (Mon)

New father Jack Butland was replaced by Adam Federici in goal at Middlesbrough on Friday

Stoke could have goalkeeper Jack Butland back in contention for the visit of Championship leaders Norwich.

He sat out Friday's defeat at Middlesbrough after becoming a first-time father the previous night.

Norwich, who could secure promotion if results go their way, will have midfielder Emi Buendia available following a three-match ban.

Striker Jordan Rhodes should return after he was ineligible to play against parent club Sheffield Wednesday.

Match facts