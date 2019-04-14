Turkish Super Lig
Fenerbahçe1Galatasaray1

Struggling Fenerbahce frustrate rivals Galatasaray with 1-1 draw

By Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport in Istanbul

Eljif Elmas
Teenager Eljif Elmas rescued a point for struggling Fenerbahce with only his second goal of the season

Fenerbahce claimed a credible derby draw - playing the entire second half with 10 men - against Galatasaray to edge away from the relegation zone and dent the Turkish Super Lig title hopes of their bitter rivals.

Fatih Terim's side failed to fully capitalise on Istanbul Basaksehir's 2-1 loss as Besiktas on Saturday, with the point taking them five behind the leaders.

Fenerbahce have had a shocking season themselves, but are now six points away from the drop zone. They had defender Hasan Ali Kaldirim dismissed for a trip on Mbaye Diagne in the first half.

The referee initially awarded only a yellow card but after consultation with video assistant referee (VAR) and the pitchside monitor, overturned the decision and gave a red.

The reverse meeting in November saw three players sent off after the final whistle following a brawl involving 30 players and staff, and although it was less temperamental this time, there were 10 cards in total - one red and nine yellows.

On-loan Everton man Henry Onyekuru put the visitors ahead on 66 minutes, with Eljif Elmas equalising for the hosts five minutes later.

With six matches remaining, Basaksehir were given a boost in their hopes of claiming a first major title, but they face a potential title-deciding trip away to defending champions Galatasaray on the penultimate round of fixtures.

Line-ups

Fenerbahçe

  • 35Tekin
  • 17Dirar
  • 37Skrtel
  • 15Aziz
  • 3Ali KaldirimBooked at 45mins
  • 5TopalBooked at 21mins
  • 8MosesBooked at 35minsSubstituted forPotukat 90+2'minutes
  • 99Elmas
  • 18ArslanBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMarques Siqueiraat 60'minutes
  • 28ValbuenaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKöybasiat 81'minutes
  • 9SoldadoBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Demirel
  • 4Isla
  • 6Köybasi
  • 7Potuk
  • 19Ozbayrakli
  • 20A Ayew
  • 21Zajc
  • 32Marques Siqueira
  • 33Neustädter
  • 44Ciftpinar

Galatasaray

  • 1Muslera
  • 2Ferreira FilhoBooked at 52mins
  • 15Donk
  • 26Kaya
  • 14Linnes
  • 25Reges
  • 17B NdiayeSubstituted forGümüsat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 89FeghouliSubstituted forMitroglouat 84'minutes
  • 10BelhandaBooked at 18minsSubstituted forAkbabaat 45'minutes
  • 21OnyekuruBooked at 70mins
  • 91Diagne

Substitutes

  • 5Calik
  • 8Inan
  • 11Gümüs
  • 13Cipe
  • 20Akbaba
  • 22Mitroglou
  • 33Tasdemir
  • 35Akgun
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 88Celik
Referee:
Alì Palabiyik

Match Stats

Home TeamFenerbahçeAway TeamGalatasaray
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir28187344152961
2Galatasaray28168459283156
3Besiktas28158560372353
4Trabzonspor28147750371349
5Yeni Malatyaspor28108103837138
6Alanyaspor28115123034-438
7Antalyaspor28115123145-1438
8Caykur Rizespor2891094040037
9Kasimpasa S.K.28114134650-437
10Konyaspor2881283333036
11Kayserispor2899102737-1036
12Sivasspor2898114043-335
13Ankaragücü28105133042-1235
14Fenerbahçe2871293439-533
15Bursaspor28513102433-928
16Göztepe S.K.2883172636-1027
17Akhisarspor2766152844-1624
18BB Erzurumspor27410132737-1022
View full Turkish Super Lig table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you