Struggling Fenerbahce frustrate rivals Galatasaray with 1-1 draw

Teenager Eljif Elmas rescued a point for struggling Fenerbahce with only his second goal of the season

Fenerbahce claimed a credible derby draw - playing the entire second half with 10 men - against Galatasaray to edge away from the relegation zone and dent the Turkish Super Lig title hopes of their bitter rivals.

Fatih Terim's side failed to fully capitalise on Istanbul Basaksehir's 2-1 loss as Besiktas on Saturday, with the point taking them five behind the leaders.

Fenerbahce have had a shocking season themselves, but are now six points away from the drop zone. They had defender Hasan Ali Kaldirim dismissed for a trip on Mbaye Diagne in the first half.

The referee initially awarded only a yellow card but after consultation with video assistant referee (VAR) and the pitchside monitor, overturned the decision and gave a red.

The reverse meeting in November saw three players sent off after the final whistle following a brawl involving 30 players and staff, and although it was less temperamental this time, there were 10 cards in total - one red and nine yellows.

On-loan Everton man Henry Onyekuru put the visitors ahead on 66 minutes, with Eljif Elmas equalising for the hosts five minutes later.

With six matches remaining, Basaksehir were given a boost in their hopes of claiming a first major title, but they face a potential title-deciding trip away to defending champions Galatasaray on the penultimate round of fixtures.