Celtic & Rangers among top 20 most watched clubs

Celtic and Rangers have both been among the top 20 most watched clubs in the world over the past five years, according to new research.

The CIES Football Observatory analysed attendances in 51 national leagues in 42 countries and found that Celtic ranked 16th in the five years until 2018, with Rangers two places lower.

The study also found that Celtic accounted for 36.5% of the total attendance figure in Scotland during that period - a greater share than any other club in the study.

Rangers had 27.4%, which was the eight highest percentage in the study. That was despite the Ibrox club spending two of those five seasons in the second tier.