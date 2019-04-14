Alloa Athletic: Jim Goodwin is 'finished article' says Mike Mulraney

Alloa's players celebrate the goal that gave them a fourth consecutive win on Saturday

Alloa Athletic chairman Mike Mulraney expects "finished article" Jim Goodwin to leave for a bigger club in the not too distant future.

Goodwin, xx, has guided the Scottish Championship's only part-time side to four consecutive wins to lift them four points clear of bottom spot.

He was linked with former club St Mirren earlier this year, and Mulraney expects others to come calling.

"He will go on at some stage and leave our club," Mulraney told BBC Scotland.

"I'm never surprised to lose my managers - we've got a track record of losing managers and almost always for the right reasons. I never get too worried about it.

"Our managers will hopefully continue to do well and, if and when they decide they want to move on, they go with a handshake and our gratitude, because they give everything."

Goodwin took charge of Alloa in October 2016 and guided the club through the promotion play-offs last season.

His side started slowly in the Championship, but have found form of late to give themselves a real chance of staying in the division.

"People say he's learning here, but I don't think he's learning, I think he has learned. He is the finished article," Mulraney said.

"I'm sure there will be many people looking at him and thinking he has done an amazing job. In the meantime, we're getting the benefit of a really competent individual who gives everything to Alloa's cause."