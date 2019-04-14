Scottish Women's Premier League Cup: Hibernian face Glasgow City in final after convincing last-four victories

From the section

Hibs continued their defence of the SWPL Cup with an emphatic semi-final victory over Spartans

Holders Hibernian will meet Glasgow City in the SWPL Cup final on 10 May after both enjoyed comfortable last-four wins at Broadwood Stadium.

Hibs, who have won the cup three years running, eased past Spartans 3-0 with Lauren Davidson, Jamie-Lee Napier and Lisa Tweedie netting.

Nicola Docherty scored two superb first-half goals - one a spectacular volley - as City hammered Rangers 5-1.

Kirsty Howat, Clare Shine and Leanne Ross bagged the others after the break.

Caitlin O'Hara scored a consolation for Rangers with her side 4-0 down.

The victory was City's 100th under manager Scott Booth, who has been in charge since 2015.

The showpiece at Airdrie's Pennycars Stadium will be the fifth time Hibs and City have contested the final, with the Glasgow outfit winning three of the four previous final duels.

However, serial cup winners Hibs defeated 13-time Scottish Women's Premier League winners City in the 2016 final.