Italian Serie A
Chievo0Napoli1

Chievo v Napoli

Line-ups

Chievo

  • 70Sorrentino
  • 27Depaoli
  • 33Andreolli
  • 12Cesar
  • 5Barba
  • 56Hetemaj
  • 8Dioussé
  • 17Giaccherini
  • 55Vignato
  • 9Stepinski
  • 69Meggiorini

Substitutes

  • 1Semper
  • 4Rigoni
  • 6Frey
  • 7Piazon
  • 10Pucciarelli
  • 11Leris
  • 13Kiyine
  • 18Karamoko
  • 25Grubac
  • 31Pellissier
  • 40Tomovic
  • 43Ndrecka

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 21Chiriches
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 7Callejón
  • 20Zielinski
  • 8Ruiz
  • 24Insigne
  • 14Mertens
  • 99Milik

Substitutes

  • 1Meret
  • 2Malcuit
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 9Verdi
  • 11Ounas
  • 13Luperto
  • 18Gaetano
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 27Karnezis
  • 34Younes
Referee:
Federico La Penna

Match Stats

Home TeamChievoAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

Attempt saved. Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emanuel Vignato.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by José Callejón.

Offside, Chievo. Stefano Sorrentino tries a through ball, but Mariusz Stepinski is caught offside.

Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabio Depaoli (Chievo).

Second Half

Second Half begins Chievo 0, Napoli 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chievo 0, Napoli 1.

Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Stefano Sorrentino (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Assane Dioussé.

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).

Emanuele Giaccherini (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo).

Attempt saved. Federico Barba (Chievo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emanuele Giaccherini with a cross.

Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Attempt blocked. Emanuel Vignato (Chievo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Chievo. Emanuel Vignato tries a through ball, but Mariusz Stepinski is caught offside.

Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo).

Foul by Vlad Chiriches (Napoli).

Mariusz Stepinski (Chievo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz with a cross.

Attempt missed. Vlad Chiriches (Napoli) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a cross following a set piece situation.

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo).

Attempt blocked. Federico Barba (Chievo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Assane Dioussé.

Goal!

Goal! Chievo 0, Napoli 1. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Fabio Depaoli.

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bostjan Cesar (Chievo).

Attempt missed. Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Barba with a cross.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam.

Attempt saved. Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Perparim Hetemaj with a cross.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Mariusz Stepinski (Chievo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a headed pass.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th April 2019

  • ChievoChievo0NapoliNapoli1
  • TorinoTorino1CagliariCagliari1
  • FiorentinaFiorentina0BolognaBologna0
  • SampdoriaSampdoria2GenoaGenoa0
  • SassuoloSassuolo0ParmaParma0
  • FrosinoneFrosinone19:30Inter MilanInter Milan

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32273265224384
2Napoli32207559273267
3Inter Milan31176847252257
4AC Milan321510746301655
5Roma32159857451254
6Atalanta31157964412352
7Torino321214641291250
8Lazio311471044331149
9Sampdoria321461253411248
10Fiorentina3281684639740
11Sassuolo32813114651-537
12Cagliari32910133144-1337
13SPAL3298153045-1535
14Parma3298153350-1735
15Genoa32810143551-1634
16Udinese3188153044-1432
17Bologna32710153147-1631
18Empoli3177174059-1928
19Frosinone3158182556-3123
20Chievo32111202165-4411
View full Italian Serie A table

