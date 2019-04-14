Attempt saved. Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emanuel Vignato.
Chievo v Napoli
Line-ups
Chievo
- 70Sorrentino
- 27Depaoli
- 33Andreolli
- 12Cesar
- 5Barba
- 56Hetemaj
- 8Dioussé
- 17Giaccherini
- 55Vignato
- 9Stepinski
- 69Meggiorini
Substitutes
- 1Semper
- 4Rigoni
- 6Frey
- 7Piazon
- 10Pucciarelli
- 11Leris
- 13Kiyine
- 18Karamoko
- 25Grubac
- 31Pellissier
- 40Tomovic
- 43Ndrecka
Napoli
- 25Ospina
- 23Hysaj
- 21Chiriches
- 26Koulibaly
- 31Ghoulam
- 7Callejón
- 20Zielinski
- 8Ruiz
- 24Insigne
- 14Mertens
- 99Milik
Substitutes
- 1Meret
- 2Malcuit
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 6Mário Rui
- 9Verdi
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 18Gaetano
- 19Maksimovic
- 27Karnezis
- 34Younes
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by José Callejón.
Offside, Chievo. Stefano Sorrentino tries a through ball, but Mariusz Stepinski is caught offside.
Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio Depaoli (Chievo).
Second Half
Second Half begins Chievo 0, Napoli 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chievo 0, Napoli 1.
Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Stefano Sorrentino (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Assane Dioussé.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).
Emanuele Giaccherini (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo).
Attempt saved. Federico Barba (Chievo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emanuele Giaccherini with a cross.
Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Attempt blocked. Emanuel Vignato (Chievo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Chievo. Emanuel Vignato tries a through ball, but Mariusz Stepinski is caught offside.
Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo).
Foul by Vlad Chiriches (Napoli).
Mariusz Stepinski (Chievo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz with a cross.
Attempt missed. Vlad Chiriches (Napoli) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a cross following a set piece situation.
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo).
Attempt blocked. Federico Barba (Chievo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Assane Dioussé.
Goal!
Goal! Chievo 0, Napoli 1. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Fabio Depaoli.
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bostjan Cesar (Chievo).
Attempt missed. Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Barba with a cross.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam.
Attempt saved. Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Perparim Hetemaj with a cross.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Mariusz Stepinski (Chievo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a headed pass.