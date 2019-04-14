Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Fortuna Düsseldorf v Bayern Munich
Line-ups
Düsseldorf
- 1Rensing
- 25Zimmermann
- 3Hoffmann
- 35Kaminski
- 5AyhanBooked at 20mins
- 31Sobottka
- 9Raman
- 22Stöger
- 8Barkok
- 27Kownacki
- 28Hennings
Substitutes
- 6Morales
- 10Ducksch
- 11Karaman
- 12Theißen
- 20Lukebakio
- 32Bormuth
- 33Usami
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 22Gnabry
- 25Müller
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 11Rodríguez
- 17Boateng
- 18Goretzka
- 19Davies
- 26Ulreich
- 33Mai
- 35Renato Sanches
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Hummels.
Goal!
Goal! Fortuna Düsseldorf 0, FC Bayern München 2. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benito Raman (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Benito Raman (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.
Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Attempt blocked. Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcel Sobottka (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Booking
Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Düsseldorf) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Attempt blocked. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf) because of an injury.
Offside, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Kevin Stöger tries a through ball, but Dawid Kownacki is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Fortuna Düsseldorf 0, FC Bayern München 1. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from long range on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Matthias Zimmermann (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aymen Barkok (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Attempt saved. Matthias Zimmermann (Fortuna Düsseldorf) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benito Raman.
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Benito Raman (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.