Khadim Ndiaye: Senegal World Cup goalkeeper suffers double leg break

Horoya's goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye played in all of Senegal's matches at the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Guinean side Horoya AC confirmed that goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye suffered a double leg break while playing in the second leg of their African Champions League quarter-final at Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.

The Senegal international, 34, received several minutes of treatment following a collision with teammate Boubacar Samassekou, before being stretchered off in the 5-0 defeat in Morocco.

"Khadim Ndiaye is injured and taken to hospital. Diagnosis: double tibia-fibula fracture," the club stated.

It was a double setback for Horoya who had hoped for better in the Champions League following a goalless first leg against Wydad Casablanca in Guinea last weekend.

Now Ndiaye, their regular goalkeeper, is expected to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He played in all three matches as Senegal narrowly failed to get past the group stage at the 2018 World Cup last summer.

However, despite being the only African-based player in the squad to the global event, he has been overlooked by coach Aliou Cisse - who has left him out of his selections since the end of the tournament in Russia.

Ndiaye began his career at local side ASC Linguère before a short loan spell with Swedish club Kalmar FF in 2012.

He returned home and swiftly joined local giants ASC Diaraf in the Senegalese capital Dakar, where he played a season before switching to Horoya AC in November 2013.

The veteran, who has been capped 28 times, made his debut for the Teranga Lions against DR Congo in August 2009 and represented his country at the 2012 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.