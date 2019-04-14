Premier League title race: Liverpool & Man City must win remaining games, say managers

Media playback is not supported on this device City's 183 points in two season incredible - Guardiola

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola both believe their sides must win all their remaining games to win the Premier League after the teams matched each other again with victories on Sunday.

City beat Crystal Palace 3-1 to retake top spot before the Reds saw off Chelsea 2-0 to leapfrog their rivals.

"If we just drop one or two points we won't be champions," said Guardiola.

Reds boss Klopp added: "We expect them to win all their games."

City have a game in hand over Liverpool and if they win their remaining five fixtures they will retain their title. However, they have arguably a tougher run-in with matches against Tottenham and Manchester United to come.

Klopp, who has yet to win a trophy with the Reds since becoming manager in 2015, added: "The first question in the meeting today was, 'what is the City score?' You cannot avoid knowing about it. But it isn't interesting to us.

"We just need to get as many points as possible and if we're champions then great, but if not it is still a really good football team."

The Reds had found it difficult against a Chelsea side who sat deep until Sadio Mane made the breakthrough in the 51st minute, before fellow forward Mohamed Salah scored a stunning second from 25 yards.

Asked whether winning their remaining four games would be enough to be champions, Egyptian Salah told Sky Sports: "In my opinion, yes. We just need to focus on our game and we hope that City will lose points."

The Premier League lead has now changed hands 25 times this season - the second highest number of times in a season since World War Two.