Pukki earns Norwich point at Wigan

Wigan Athletic 1-1 Norwich City

Teemu Pukki scored a late equaliser as Championship leaders Norwich City took another step towards promotion by coming from behind to draw at Wigan Athletic.

The Canaries had trailed when Reece James calmly scored from the penalty spot just prior to half-time after Ben Godfrey had controversially been adjudged to have handled Sam Morsy's shot.

But Pukki rescued a draw for the Canaries when he latched on to Kenny McLean's pass and calmly slid the ball past Wigan keeper Christian Walton.

Wigan thought they had snatched a winner deep into stoppage time but on-loan Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke's header was ruled out for offside.

The draw leaves the Canaries seven points clear of third-placed Sheffield United and needing a maximum of six more points from their final four games to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Wigan, who have now won only once in their past 12 games, remain fourth from bottom, two points clear of the relegation zone.

A point was the least Paul Cook's Latics deserved after a spirited display which tested Norwich's resilience.

Backed by more than 5,000 travelling fans, the Canaries created the game's first opening when Pukki was denied by Danny Fox's goal-saving block, while the Finland striker also failed to connect with Marco Stiepermann's cross from close range.

But Norwich keeper Tim Krul had to save well from Lee Evans' header before he was beaten by James' penalty.

That decision was tough on defender Godfrey, with replays suggesting that Morsy's shot ricocheted off his thigh and on to his arm from only a couple of yards away.

Wigan went close to a second when James fired just over from 25 yards and Krul tipped Clarke's clipped effort around the post.

But, after Norwich boss Daniel Farke made a triple substitution to try to save the game, Pukki slotted home the equaliser before Stiepermann fired straight at Walton late on.